Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.82

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $8.90. Danaos shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 115,421 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. Analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

