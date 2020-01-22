DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Hits $122,645.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $122,645.00 and $195,237.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $13.77 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007816 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

