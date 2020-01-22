DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 23,157 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 2,820,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

