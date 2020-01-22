DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.10. 1,571,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.