DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

