DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 33,290 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Trupanion worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 280,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

