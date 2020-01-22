DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

