Dean Hoyle Acquires 435,000 Shares of Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Stock

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) insider Dean Hoyle purchased 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

LON:WRKS traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 519,660 shares. Works co uk PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.26 ($1.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

