DecentBet Market Cap Achieves $270,988.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $270,988.00 and $575.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.