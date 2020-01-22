DEEX (DEEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,666.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $702,649.00 and approximately $3,666.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023361 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005964 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000533 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

