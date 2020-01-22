Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Trading Down 2.3%

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 23,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 646,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

