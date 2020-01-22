Dero Price Hits $0.39 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Dero has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $605,223.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Dero has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,224,996 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

