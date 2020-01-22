Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 394,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.