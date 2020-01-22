DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $89,975.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.01249337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,331,118 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

