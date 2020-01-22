Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

