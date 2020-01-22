DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.29

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.29 and traded as high as $36.90. DISH Network shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 3,408,995 shares changing hands.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in DISH Network by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.