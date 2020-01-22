Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 660.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.69. 740,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

