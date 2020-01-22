Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.80.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

