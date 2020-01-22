Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

