Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 898,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

