Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $992,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

