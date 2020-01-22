DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Shares Down 3.4%

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DUFRY AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 465.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. DUFRY AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

