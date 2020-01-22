Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. It expects to invest about $37 billion in its overall growth projects in the 2019-2023-time frame. This investment plan will drive the earnings base in its combined electric and gas businesses by approximately 6% over the next five years. The company further expects investments to help it achieve an earnings growth rate of 4-6% through 2023. However, the company already has a notable long-term debt of $54.8 billion as of Sep 30 compared with $51.1 billion at 2018-end. Such massive debt levels can turn out to be a major headwind, going ahead. Moreover, cleaner energy generation may lead Duke Energy to incur high environmenmental compliance costs, which may weigh on its bottom line. Duke Energy also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 79,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

