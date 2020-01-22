Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

