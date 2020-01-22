DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

