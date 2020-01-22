E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 150,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,286. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

