Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.23

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and traded as high as $31.52. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

