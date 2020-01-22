ebakus (EBK) One Day Volume Tops $102,097.00

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ebakus token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $102,097.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ebakus

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com . ebakus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ebakus

