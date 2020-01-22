Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of ECHO opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 175.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

