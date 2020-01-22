Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.15% of Ecolab worth $82,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 503,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

