Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.74

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.74 and traded as low as $32.30. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 132,627 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.73.

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

