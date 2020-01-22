Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

