Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $3.62. Emmis Communications shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 153,053 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Emmis Communications news, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 9,158 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $43,317.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,161 shares of company stock valued at $272,435 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS)

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

