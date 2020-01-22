Emphy Trading Down 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 72.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Emphy has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. Emphy has a market capitalization of $27,976.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emphy token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00672040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

