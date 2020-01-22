Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,624. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

