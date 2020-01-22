Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JMP Securities to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.
Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
