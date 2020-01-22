Enerplus Corp Announces Feb 20 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a feb 20 dividend on Monday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.96 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

