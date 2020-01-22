Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 3,612,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.