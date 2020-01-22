Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will report $730.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.80 million to $733.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85. Envista has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

