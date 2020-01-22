EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.8% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 398,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

