EOS Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. EOS has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $2.34 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00042364 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, CPDAX, IDAX and BitFlip. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,483,919 coins and its circulating supply is 949,783,908 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Rfinex, CoinBene, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Coinone, BitFlip, YoBit, Mercatox, Koinex, Kraken, BCEX, Zebpay, GOPAX, Tidex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bibox, IDAX, Kuna, C2CX, Hotbit, Coinbe, BitMart, OEX, ABCC, RightBTC, EXX, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinrail, COSS, Neraex, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, BigONE, Huobi, CoinEx, OKEx, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Cryptomate, LBank, CPDAX, Kucoin, WazirX, Liqui, Exrates, QBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Tidebit, Binance, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

