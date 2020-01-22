Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $430.39

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.39 and traded as high as $431.00. Essentra shares last traded at $427.40, with a volume of 114,625 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.32.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

