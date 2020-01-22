Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $40,741.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $40,741.00 and approximately $22,113.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.05489277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

