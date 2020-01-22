Evedo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,424.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a market cap of $71,760.00 and approximately $110,424.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05485476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026727 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.