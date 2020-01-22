Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $302.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.00.

RE opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.31. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $281.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,471,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,750,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

