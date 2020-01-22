Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 377,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,212. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $962.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

