EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 10.5%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.96, 4,402,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,893,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit