EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 10.5%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.96, 4,402,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,893,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

