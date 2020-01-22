Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.87 Million in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Continental by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Continental by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Continental by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

UAL stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

