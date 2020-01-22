Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 68.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,558,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 634,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $37,583,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,126,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,275,000 after buying an additional 484,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 103.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after buying an additional 470,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

