eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.59 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 4.31. eXp World has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 8,334 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $96,424.38. Also, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 25,002 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $241,769.34. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock worth $2,837,606. 41.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.